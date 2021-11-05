Angelina Jolie Blasts Saudi Arabia, Qatar After It Reportedly Bans ‘Eternals’ Over Same-Sex Couple, Gay Superhero

Angelina Jolie blasted Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait after those countries reportedly banned “Eternals” over its same-sex couple and gay superhero.

“I’m sad for [those audiences],” the 46-year-old actress shared while speaking to news.com.au. The comments were noted by the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Brad Pitt’s Divorce Is Getting Downright Nasty. The Allegations Against Him Are Horrible)

“And I’m proud of Marvel for refusing to cut those scenes out,” she added. “I still don’t understand how we live in a world today where there’s still [people who] would not see the family [Brian Tyree Henry’s] Phastos has and the beauty of that relationship and that love. How anybody is angry about it, threatened by it, doesn’t approve or appreciate it is ignorant.”

The outlet reported that censors from those countries reportedly wanted Disney to cut scenes in the upcoming Marvel film featuring the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first gay superhero. (RELATED: Report: Angelina Jolie Given Ultimatum Regarding Custody Of Her And Brad Pitt’s Kids)

Sources told the THR the decision was due to the film’s same-sex couple Phastos (played by Henry), his husband Ben (played by Haaz Sleiman) and a same-sex kiss they share on screen.

In a statement to the outlet, GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis praised the move to not cut the scenes.

“GLAAD’s Studio Responsibility Index reports have shown a trend of few LGBTQ characters in major studio releases, a majority of which receive less than three minutes of screentime,” Ellis’ statement read. “But the characters of Phastos, his husband and their son play critical roles in Eternals that will set a new standard for LGBTQ inclusion across the genre.”