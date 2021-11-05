‘I Just Have Big Boobs’: Slovakian Model Says Her Instagram Gets Deleted For Being Fake Because Users Think She’s Too Hot To Exist

Slovakian model, 25-year-old Veronika Rajek, claims that her Instagram account is constantly being deleted, The Sun reported Friday.

Rajek alleges that her followers continue to report her account for being fake, because they claim she is “too pretty to exist,” and that her account is a “catfish”, or a fake account, according to The Sun. “It’s pretty discriminatory that other women can do the same thing as me and I can’t, and I just get deleted because of my looks,” she said, according to the outlet.

Based in Vienna, Austria, Rajek claims that people are always “surprised” when they meet her in person even though she allegedly receives hundreds of messages from other women body-shaming her, The Sun reported. The model reportedly does not drink or party, works out five times a week and keeps a close circle of friends, according to the outlet.

Veronika Rajek, 25, claims her Instagram profile is constantly getting deleted because followers are always reporting her for being fake and “too pretty” to exist#OnInstagram https://t.co/ra4YacTHNi — H24 News Celebs (@h24news_celebs) November 5, 2021

In order to dispel the rumors that she had plastic surgery, Rajek allegedly spent $100 in Dubai to get her breasts scanned to prove they are real, according to The Sun. (RELATED: Report: Victoria’s Secret Model Selita Ebanks Says Models Working For The Company Must ‘Maintain The Size’ And It’s Not ‘Natural’)

“I’m not trying to be sexual, I just have big boobs. God gave me these gifts and I want people to believe me,” she told the outlet.