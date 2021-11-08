Watch The Latest Preview For ‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ With Jeremy Renner

“Mayor of Kingstown” looks like it’s going to be incredible.

The latest Taylor Sheridan project drops November 14 on Paramount Plus, and I have no doubt that the series with Jeremy Renner is going to be awesome. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Returns With An Incredible Season 4 Premiere)

Give the latest preview a watch below.

I honestly can’t wait for “Mayor of Kingstown” to drop this Sunday. It’s going to be one hell of a time, and every preview we’ve seen has been chilling.

Add in the fact that Kyle Chandler is also in the show from Taylor Sheridan, and it’s not hard to understand why people are so excited.

Everything Sheridan touches turns to gold. That’s just a fact. Look no further than the incredible success of “Yellowstone” for proof of that fact.

Now, he’s branching out into the world of prisons in Michigan, and something tells me it’s going to be just as lit as everything else he does.

I mean, there’s no way in hell anything from Taylor Sheridan with Kyle Chandler and Jeremy Renner can be bad, right?

Make sure to catch “Mayor of Kingstown” November 14 on Paramount Plus. I can’t wait!