Russell Wilson Appears Ready To Play This Sunday Against The Packers

It looks like Russell Wilson will be on the field Sunday against the Packers.

Wilson hasn't played a snap of football in a game since injuring his finger a few weeks back, and Seahawks fans have been waiting on pins and needles for him to return.

The superstar quarterback released an Instagram video Monday afternoon that seemed to make it clear he’s suiting up Sunday. You can give it a watch below.

As Seattle fans know, Wilson revealed at the start of November that the pin was out of his finger, and once people saw that, we all knew it wouldn’t be long before he was back.

Well, it now looks like this Sunday against the Packers will be his official return date.

No more pin. Time to Win. pic.twitter.com/ZCESXDkdpI — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 1, 2021

The Seahawks are currently 3-5 and certainly have an uphill battle in order to make the playoff. However, their dream of the postseason isn’t dead just yet.

With Wilson returning Sunday, there is still hope that the Seahawks could make a run down the stretch and win some games.

On @710ESPNSeattle, Pete Carroll says Russell Wilson will be cutting it “really close” to make it back for Week 10 vs. Packers. Chris Carson also plans to practice when the #Seahawks return to practice next week, but no idea if he will be able to play in Green Bay. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) November 1, 2021

Can you imagine the reaction around the league if Wilson returns and Seattle rattles off a bunch of wins in a row?

People are going to go wild. Everyone knows he’s great, but it never hurts to get a reminder of that fact.

We’ll have to see what he does Sunday against the Packers when he cuts it loose. I’m sure he’ll be out there balling.