The Start Of The College Basketball Season Is Officially Here

Ladies and gentlemen, the college basketball season is here.

Tuesday marks the first day of the 2021-22 season, and there's no doubt at all that millions of fans around the country are fired up.

While college basketball doesn’t get a ton of attention until football season is over, it’s still one of the greatest sports in America.

At worst, it’s the third best sport behind college football and the NFL. At best, it’s second to only college football.

Last season, Baylor stunned the nation by beating Gonzaga in the national title game (I took the Bears on the moneyline), and now, the Bulldogs are hoping to avenge last season’s disappointing end.

After Gonzaga, it feels like the college basketball landscape is as wide open as it has been in a very long time.

I honestly couldn’t tell you right now who I’m confident in to make the Final Four other than Gonzaga. It’s as wide open as it gets.

Will the Big Ten dominate the regular season as usual? Will Gonzaga meet expectations? How will Coach K’s final season go?

There are so many questions and we will start getting answers once games get underway Tuesday.

It’s great to have college basketball back. I can see March Madness on the horizon. Bring it on!