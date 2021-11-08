Editorial

REPORT: Russell Wilson ‘Has Urged’ The Seahawks To Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson reportedly wants Odell Beckham Jr. to join the Seahawks.

The Browns have announced that they’re parting ways with the talented receiver after he never turned into a great fit in Cleveland, and Wilson apparently wants him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to USA Today, the superstar quarterback “has urged” the team to go out and get OBJ. Furthermore, Mike Florio reported that Odell might even prefer landing with the Seahawks.

As a football fan, I would love to see OBJ land with the Seahawks. Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, they need another weapon for him and OBJ could be the perfect fit.

Just because Odell never worked in Cleveland doesn’t mean that he’s not a great player. Some guys just aren’t meant to play in some places.

It doesn’t mean they’re scrubs.

OBJ can 100% still play and seeing him team up with Russell Wilson in Seattle could set the NFC on fire if Seattle can remain in playoff position.

We’ll see where he lands, but Seattle could truly be the perfect spot.