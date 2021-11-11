LeBron James Accuses Kyle Rittenhouse Of Fake Crying While Testifying

LeBron James sent an insanely stupid tweet Wednesday night about Kyle Rittenhouse.

The four-time NBA champion chimed in on Rittenhouse crying while on the stand as he defended himself against multiple homicide charges in the most famous trial in years, and wrote, “What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

What an insanely stupid tweet from LeBron, but I guess we shouldn’t expect much else at this point from the NBA star.

Let’s not forget that he once blasted out a police officer’s face all over Twitter after he had to shoot a young woman to save a person’s life.

King James loves weighing in on stuff that he has no idea about.

LeBron James has now deleted the tweet calling for the cop to be arrested for shooting the woman armed with a knife, but don’t worry. The internet is forever. I blurred out the officer’s face on purpose. pic.twitter.com/dbv5dPrZ87 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse is literally fighting for his life on the stand after being accused of murdering two people in Kenosha during the riots in 2020.

So far as a casual observer, things seem to be going his way, but I don’t blame anyone his age for crying on the stand.

I’ve been fortunate enough in life to only have had to see people break down in complete fear a small handful of times. They behave/speak just like Kyle Rittenhouse is on the stand. Some clowns in the media will claim he’s faking it. I can guarantee you he’s not. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 10, 2021

This Kyle Rittenhouse testimony is brutal to watch. You can tell he’s a young kid who was terrified that night as people threatened to kill him. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 10, 2021

He was 17 years old when he felt like he had no choice but to shoot multiple people in self-defense. Imagine the mental scars that must carry.

Just don’t tell LeBron James any of this! In his mind, Rittenhouse is faking it after eating some “lemon heads before walking into court.”

Kyle Rittenhouse says the Daily Caller’s @RichieMcGinniss seemed “like a nice guy” during their interaction. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 10, 2021

In case you didn’t already know, LeBron James should be ignored on just about everything outside of basketball.