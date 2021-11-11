Editorial

LeBron James Accuses Kyle Rittenhouse Of Fake Crying While Testifying

Kyle Rittenhouse, LeBron James (Credit Image: Mark Hertzberg/ZUMA Press Wire via Getty Images and Harry How/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
LeBron James sent an insanely stupid tweet Wednesday night about Kyle Rittenhouse.

The four-time NBA champion chimed in on Rittenhouse crying while on the stand as he defended himself against multiple homicide charges in the most famous trial in years, and wrote, “What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What an insanely stupid tweet from LeBron, but I guess we shouldn’t expect much else at this point from the NBA star.

Let’s not forget that he once blasted out a police officer’s face all over Twitter after he had to shoot a young woman to save a person’s life.

King James loves weighing in on stuff that he has no idea about.

Kyle Rittenhouse is literally fighting for his life on the stand after being accused of murdering two people in Kenosha during the riots in 2020.

So far as a casual observer, things seem to be going his way, but I don’t blame anyone his age for crying on the stand.

He was 17 years old when he felt like he had no choice but to shoot multiple people in self-defense. Imagine the mental scars that must carry.

Just don’t tell LeBron James any of this! In his mind, Rittenhouse is faking it after eating some “lemon heads before walking into court.”

In case you didn’t already know, LeBron James should be ignored on just about everything outside of basketball.