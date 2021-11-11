REPORT: The Average NFL Waterboy Makes More Than $50,000 A Year

NFL waterboys reportedly make a solid amount of money.

Stack.com compiled a list of the “cushiest jobs” in all of sports, and being an NFL waterboy came in at the fifth spot with an average salary of $53,000. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, the people who squirt water into the mouthes of players make roughly $17,000 more than the median income in America.

While $53,000 isn’t exactly a ton of money, when you consider the job responsibilities of a waterboy, it’s not a bad deal at all.

You just have to sit on the sidelines and hand people water. I know police officers who don’t make that much money and they’re doing a dangerous job.

The fact NFL waterboys are making $53,000 on average just goes to speak to how much money the league has.

The NFL is more or less an ATM machine. It prints cash with the league’s insane TV contracts and ticket sales. Realistically, being a waterboy is a job reserved for younger people looking to get their foot in the door.

Yet, the NFL is still cutting them off $17,000 more than the average American to work 17 games a year. That’s more than $3,000 a game!

When you look at it that way, these guys are stacking cash!