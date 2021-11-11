Wisconsin Star Running Back Chez Mellusi Is Out For The Rest Of The Season

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi is out for the rest of the season.

According to Jesse Temple, head coach Paul Chryst hasn’t informed the media about the exact extent of Mellusi’s injury, but it sounds like he won’t be back by the spring. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That would seem to indicate it’s pretty serious.

Paul Chryst didn’t specifically say what RB Chez Mellusi’s season-ending injury was, but he did say this about his return: “It’s going to be one of those where it won’t be spring ball.” Wisconsin’s top 3 running backs now could be Braelon Allen, Julius Davis and Brady Schipper. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) November 11, 2021

This is really unfortunate for the Badgers. Mellusi was having himself a hell of a solid season before getting hurt against Rutgers.

We still don’t know what the injury is, but he’s done for the year. That’s bad news for the Badgers. It’s really bad.

Paul Chryst says RB Chez Mellusi will miss the rest of the season. — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) November 11, 2021

Now, it’s going to be the Braelon Allen show the rest of the way. We don’t have much at all behind him. So, if Allen goes down, our season is in huge trouble, and that’s putting it lightly.

Right now, we still control the Big Ten West, but our road to the B1G title game just got a hell of a lot harder. That much is for sure.

Let’s hope like hell Braelon Allen balls out the rest of the way. If he doesn’t, we could very easily end up losing another game.