Uptight Movie Censors Probably Wouldn’t Have Liked Margot Robbie In This Early Version Of Harley Quinn’s Costume

Uptight movie censors probably wouldn’t have liked Margot Robbie in an early version of her Harley Quinn costume.

The 31-year-old actress’ costumes in the DC films have changed since we were first introduced to the character in David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” in 2016, and now the director has given fans a peek at early concepts of what her look could have been. The post was noted by GiantFreakinRobot in a piece published Friday. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Ayer’s tweeted a picture of the concepts, and the costume was more racy. It included a red, white and silver deep-V body suit with a mesh cut out in the middle and a neckline down to her waist.

The look was topped off with a cropped zip-up jacket with the same blue and red pattern, her hair in pony tails, a choker, knee pads, white socks and sneakers.

In a follow up post, the director talked about how the costume evolved with the help of “many talented collaborators.”

“Many many different designs and concepts were tried out,” Ayer tweeted. “A director will be presented multiple iterations, often from several artists.”

“Sometimes multiple wardrobe builds are tested,” he added. “It’s a long process and requires the labor of many talented collaborators.”

For those that might have missed it, Robbie’s final look in the 2016 movie was very different with a ripped red and white T-shirt, spiked suspenders, blue and red briefs, fish net stockings.

