Wisconsin Governor Mobilizes National Guard In Kenosha Ahead Of Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has prepared to mobilize the Wisconsin National Guard in response to potential violence ahead of Kyle Rittenhouse’s verdict.

The governor’s office and the state’s National Guard said Thursday that they are ready to send troops to Kenosha after the jury decides on a verdict for Rittenhouse, News 3 Now/Channel 3000 reported. Officials provided no details on the number of troops, the location or the length of the potential mission.

“As has been the case since before the trial began, we continue to be in close contact with local partners and the state will, as always, work to provide necessary support and resources,” Britt Cudaback, Communication Director for Evers’ office, said in a statement, according to the outlet. “The governor has already prepared the Wisconsin National Guard for mobilization.”

Major Joe Travato, Deputy Director of Public Affairs for the state’s National Guard, told the outlet that they have been “in close contact” with law enforcement and officials since the start of the trial on Nov. 2.

BREAKING: Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is mobilizing 500 National Guard troops to Kenosha to be on standby when the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict is announced, multiple law enforcement sources say. A formal announcement is expected soon. — Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) November 12, 2021

The Kenosha County Sheriff and Police Departments have monitored feelings and opinions on the trial to caution for future reactions, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Judge In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Boots Juror Over Joke About Jacob Blake)

Evers mobilized 125 National Guard troops in August, 2020 to respond to the uproar of rioting shortly after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha on August 23, 2020. Officers had an arrest warrant for a felony sexual assault allegation, leading to a violent altercation between Blake and police.

Kenosha officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake seven times after he had attempted to enter his car, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. Rittenhouse entered an Aug. 25 riot responding to the Blake shooting where he currently stands trial on six charges for the shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz.

The governor also deployed 500 National Guard troops in January ahead of the court’s charging decision in connection to the shooting, the outlet reported.