Washington Lineman Sam Cosmi Says He Eats Chipotle Every Single Day

Washington offensive lineman Sam Cosmi is a big fan of Chipotle.

According to Rhiannon Walker, the NFL player eats a double meat serving of Chipotle every single night. Walker didn’t specify whether he goes with a bowl or the classic burrito option. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Either way, that’s a ton of food to be consuming every single day.

Sam Cosmi says he eats Chipotle — double meat — every night — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) November 10, 2021

Back before I looked like a potential Heisman candidate, I also used to eat Chipotle every single day of the work week.

I’d go double chicken, a bunch of rice, pinto beans, hot salsa, sour cream, lettuce, cheese and then I’d have my own Mountain Dew.

A little Fat Boy Friday flashback to get ready for the weekend. These photos are about 30 months apart. Don’t drink soda, folks. pic.twitter.com/sowXe30uZq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 11, 2021

It was a shocking amount of food to be consuming on a regular basis. So, when I say Cosmi is eating a lot, I’m speaking from experience.

I damn near had the exact same diet. If there’s anyone who would understand, it’s me.

Sam Cosmi update: He eats Chipotle pretty much every night. Double meat. Also… That he’s speaking with us is a good sign of his availability after missing games with an ankle injury. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 10, 2021

Now, do I endorse eating Chipotle every single day? I guess it depends on your order, but I’m not sure anyone should eat out on a regular basis. Seems like there has to be healthier options.

After all, I used to be fat as all hell and now I’m not!

GOOD NEWS: I’m no longer fat after staying off soda for three years, and some now say I look like a Heisman caliber athlete. BAD NEWS FOR THE LADIES: I’m not single. I hate to break hearts, but you all need to find someone else. pic.twitter.com/66NdKXsY7e — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 29, 2021

While I emphatically endorse eating Chipotle from time to time, I’m not sure I’ll ever go back to doing it five times a week.