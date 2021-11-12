Editorial

Washington Lineman Sam Cosmi Says He Eats Chipotle Every Single Day

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - AUGUST 20: Sam Cosmi #76 of the Washington Football Team blocks during the NFL preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField on August 20, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Washington offensive lineman Sam Cosmi is a big fan of Chipotle.

According to Rhiannon Walker, the NFL player eats a double meat serving of Chipotle every single night. Walker didn’t specify whether he goes with a bowl or the classic burrito option. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Either way, that’s a ton of food to be consuming every single day.

Back before I looked like a potential Heisman candidate, I also used to eat Chipotle every single day of the work week.

I’d go double chicken, a bunch of rice, pinto beans, hot salsa, sour cream, lettuce, cheese and then I’d have my own Mountain Dew.

It was a shocking amount of food to be consuming on a regular basis. So, when I say Cosmi is eating a lot, I’m speaking from experience.

I damn near had the exact same diet. If there’s anyone who would understand, it’s me.

Now, do I endorse eating Chipotle every single day? I guess it depends on your order, but I’m not sure anyone should eat out on a regular basis. Seems like there has to be healthier options.

After all, I used to be fat as all hell and now I’m not!

While I emphatically endorse eating Chipotle from time to time, I’m not sure I’ll ever go back to doing it five times a week.