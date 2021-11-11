The Carolina Panthers Give Cam Newton A Ridiculous $10 Million Contract

Cam Newton’s contract with the Carolina Panthers is absolutely outrageous.

Newton signed Thursday with the Panthers, and he hasn’t played a single snap of football since the Patriots cut him before week one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You might be thinking that he’s not getting paid much seeing as how he has little gas left in the tank, and I speculated the same. Well, I was 100% wrong!

According to Ian Rapoport, Newton’s contract with the Panthers is for the rest of the season and is worth up to a staggering $10 million.

The former NFL MVP will get $4.5 million fully guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus.

Source: The #Panthers are giving QB Cam Newton a 1-year deal worth up to $10M for the rest of year…includes $4.5M fully guaranteed and $1.5M roster bonus. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2021

Did I go to sleep last night and wake up this morning in a different reality. A contract worth up to $10 million for Newton?

That has to be a joke, right? There is no shot he’s worth that kind of money. Not even close!

If I was running the Panthers, I would have offered $5 million at most, and that would have been pushing it. We have no reason to believe Newton is still a star, and handing him a deal worth $10 million is laughable.

It almost seems like this is being done to give him one more big payday more than actually finding a new QB. There’s simply no explanation.

There is zero shot Cam Newton lives up to this contract. Zero chance!