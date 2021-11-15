Meghan McCain Puts NBC Host Stephanie Ruhle On Blast Over Her Comments About Inflation Not Hurting Anyone

Meghan McCain put NBC host Stephanie Ruhle on blast over her comments about inflation not hurting anyone.

“As I wrote in my last column, all of our media suffers when all the people who run it are millionaires who spend all their time between Manhattan and the Hamptons,” the former co-host of “The View” tweeted Monday to her hundreds of thousands of followers.

“Has Stephanie Rhule ever actually met anyone who lives paycheck to paycheck?” she added. (RELATED: ‘My Ancestors Fought In The American Revolution’: Meghan McCain Speaks Out On Meghan Markle Interview As ‘#AbolishTheMonarchy’ Trends)

As I wrote in my last column, all of our media suffers when all the people who run it are millionaires who spend all their time between Manhattan and the Hamptons. Has Stephanie Rhule ever actually met anyone who lives paycheck to paycheck? https://t.co/Aas7IQ2K26 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 15, 2021

The former Fox News host’s post included a retweet of a clip of Ruhle saying the “dirty little secret” about people complaining about paying higher prices is that they can afford it. (RELATED: ‘It’s Just Making Him More Powerful’: Meghan McCain Warns Democrats That Attacking DeSantis Could Create A 2024 Monster)

“You’ve got the families of, over 60 million kids on average, getting $430 a month for people on fixed incomes, older people on social security,” Ruhle said. “They’re getting those fixed payments adjusted next year up 5.9% for inflation. And the dirty little secret here Willie, while nobody likes to pay more, on average we have the money to do so.”

WATCH:

Inflation airhead: NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle says the “dirty little secret” of people complaining about paying higher prices for food and fuel for their homes is they can afford it just fine. According to her, people should have been saving during the pandemic and stocks look good. pic.twitter.com/RQ90focIXJ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 14, 2021

“Household savings hit a record high over the pandemic,” she added. “We didn’t really have anywhere to go out and spend.”

McCain’s latest column in the Daily Mail is titled, “The media snobs who are too-cool-for-Cracker Barrel have no chance of bringing America back together again, writes MEGHAN McCAIN.”

In the piece, she notes the “elitist” media reaction to a story about an 11-member family in Texas talking about the increase in the their grocery costs, noting how they drink 12 gallons of milk a week.

“The liberal media bubble isn’t an invention of the paranoid right,” Meghan wrote. “It’s real and it’s visceral, and it’s completely eroding trust between the people who have to worry about what a gallon of milk costs and the people who spend all their time between the Beltway and the coasts.”