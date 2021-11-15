Rittenhouse Prosecutor Points Gun In Courtroom With Finger On The Trigger

Lead prosecutor in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial Thomas Binger held his finger on the trigger of a pointed gun during closing arguments Monday.

Video of the moment shows Binger raising the gun and pointing it to his left. Photos from another angle show his finger on the trigger as the gun is pointed.

Prosecutor points a gun in the courtroom trying to explain what Rittenhouse did. pic.twitter.com/4vsWIDGvjM — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 15, 2021

“What we see in the video, him putting the fire extinguisher on the ground and then raising the gun,” Binger said as he raised the gun. He was pointing the firearm during closing arguments in an attempt to show the jury how Rittenhouse allegedly held his own gun leading up to the shootings.

Rittenhouse is on trial for fatally shooting Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, as well as shooting and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020. Rittenhouse has pled not guilty to all the charges against him. (RELATED: Rittenhouse Trial Judge Dismisses Unlawful Weapon Possession Charge)

Kenosha DA pointed a gun at the jury with his finger on the trigger pic.twitter.com/MkKMeb0Fri — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 15, 2021

Closing arguments remained underway on Monday, after which the jury will go into deliberation on Rittenhouse’s charges.