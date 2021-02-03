Kyle Rittenhouse Can’t Be Found After Being Released On Bond, Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrant

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old charged with homicide after protests turned deadly in Kenosha, Wisconsin last August, allegedly cannot be located by the courts.

Prosecutors are now asking the court to raise Rittenhouse’s bond for charges in two homicides, according to WISN 12 News reporter Derrick Rose.

NEW: The courts can not find #KyleRittenhouse . Prosecutors now want his bond for charges in two homicides raised. @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/8A9emLI969 — Derrick Rose (@DRoseTV) February 3, 2021

Prosecutors realized Rittenhouse’s address listed at the time of his release was not accurate anymore after attempting to deliver a hearing notice to the home, the outlet reported. Rittenhouse reportedly failed to provide the court with a change of address, according to the outlet. Prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday requesting the court increase his bail by $200,000 since he allegedly violated the terms of his release. (RELATED: REPORT: Kyle Rittenhouse Spotted At Bar Wearing ‘Free As F*ck Shirt, Drinking Beer)

Rittenhouse’s attorney, who objected to the latest bond increase, claimed the family had moved to a “safe house” after receiving death threats. Attorney Mark Richards said Rittenhouse’s defense team attempted to reach out and disclose the new address on the stipulation that it be filed under seal, the outlet reported.

Prosecutors, however, refused the request, WISN 12 News reported.

Before reportedly failing to provide the court with a change of address, Rittenhouse was spotted out at a bar with a parental guardian wearing a shirt that said “free as f*ck,” as previously reported.

Prosecutors wrote in the motion filed Wednesday that Rittenhouse “demonstrated his carefree attitude by going to a bar immediately after his arraignment on Jan. 5, 2021, and drinking 3 beers in the company of known ‘Proud Boys’ while flashing white supremacist signs and wearing a ‘Free as (expletive) shirt,” according to WISN 12 News.

Rittenhouse was originally released from jail in November on a $2 million cash bond, as previously reported.

Rittenhouse has been accused of murdering two protesters, Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, while injuring 22-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz, during civil unrest ignited by the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. He faces six charges from the shooting, including first-degree intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide.

Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to the Associated Press.