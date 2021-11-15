Rittenhouse Prosecutor: ‘You Lose The Right To Self-Defense When You’re The One Who Brought The Gun’

The lead prosecutor in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial suggested that Rittenhouse lost “the right to self-defense” when he shot Joseph Rosenbaum in Kenosha last summer because he was “the one who brought the gun.”

Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger made the claim during the closing arguments portion of the trial Monday afternoon while rebutting the defense’s claims that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot Joseph Rosenbaum.

WATCH:

“You lose the right to self-defense when you’re the one who brought the gun,” Binger said during his argument. “When you’re the one creating the danger, when you’re the one provoking other people.”

Binger had been rebutting claims against the defense’s argument that Rosenbaum had the intent to kill Rittenhouse if he were to take his rifle away.

“He brought his AR-15,” Binger said during his argument. “That’s why he’s got to come up with this cockamamie theory that not only going to take the gun, but take it and turn it on the defendant.” (RELATED: Alleged Kenosha Shooter Told The Daily Caller He Was There To ‘Help People,’ Protect Property Before Shooting)

Binger then said that it was “ironic” that the defendant was the only one that “killed any people in this case.” He then further argued that Rittenhouse’s defense could not claim self-defense “against an unarmed man like this.”

Binger had been scolded by Judge Bruce Schroeder earlier in the case after he had questioned Rittenhouse’s post-arrest right to silence. Schroeder called it a possible “grave constitutional violation” to make such an inquiry.