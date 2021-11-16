Shortstop For Boston Red Sox World Series Team Dies At Age 45

Julio Lugo — champion shortstop for the 2007 Boston Red Sox World Series team — died at the age of 45, the team announced Monday.

Though Lugo’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed, his family told ESPN‘s Enrique Rojas they believe he suffered a fatal heart attack.

Julio Lugo, who played for seven teams in a 12-year major league career and was the shortstop for Boston’s 2007 World Series championship team, has died, the Red Sox say. He was 45. https://t.co/1FPSztELtw — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) November 16, 2021

“The Red Sox mourn the loss of former shortstop and 2007 World Series Champion Julio Lugo,” the team wrote in a Monday tweet, “We send our thoughts and love to the Lugo family.”

The Red Sox mourn the loss of former shortstop and 2007 World Series Champion Julio Lugo. We send our thoughts and love to the Lugo family. pic.twitter.com/CBtKLitXMf — Red Sox (@RedSox) November 15, 2021

The Rays, Orioles, and Cardinals also offered their condolences to his family, CNN reported.

Lugo was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 43rd round of the 1994 draft and debuted in the majors in 2000, according to CBS Sports.

During his 12-year career, Lugo completed stints with seven major league teams in addition to the Red Sox and the Astros, including Tampa Bay Rays, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Baltimore Orioles and the Atlanta Braves. (RELATED: The Atlanta Braves Win The World Series Over The Houston Astros)

Lugo batted .269, hit 80 home runs, earned 475 RBIs and stole 198 bases in 1352 career games and contributed to the Red Sox’ sweep of the Colorado Rockies in the 2007 World Series with a .385 batting percentage, ESPN reported.

Even after his retirement from Major League Baseball, Lugo continued playing with the “Dominican Winter League, the Caribbean Series and then independent ball in 2013,” according to CBS Sports.

He was expected to turn 46 on Tuesday.