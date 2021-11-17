US

Police Confront Man With Rifle Outside Kenosha Courthouse

Police confronted a man carrying a rifle outside of Kenosha Courthouse, where the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is occurring, Wednesday.

“You’re within 1,000 feet of the school, which you cannot be with a rifle without a CCW. So if you want to be here, you’re going to have to put the rifle away,” one police officer told the man.

The man cooperated with police while surrounded by a swarm of reporters filming the incident. (RELATED: Rittenhouse Prosecutor Points Gun In Courtroom With Finger On The Trigger)

Several protesters and counter-protestors clashed outside the courthouse while jurors deliberated on the Rittenhouse case Tuesday.

The jury is currently deliberating in the Rittenhouse trial.