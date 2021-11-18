Christina Aguilera Goes Braless In Not One But Two Daring Looks For Latin Grammys

Christina Aguilera hands stole the show when she went braless in not one but two daring looks for Latin Grammy Awards celebrations.

The 40-year-old singer truly looked stunning wearing no bra in a long-sleeve black blazer jacket with a red sequin trim in a series of snaps she posted Thursday on Twitter from her performance at the Latin Grammys Person of the Year Gala. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Had the best time performing for the most deserving Person of the Year, Ruben Blades! Can’t wait to continue the celebration tonight at the @LatinGRAMMYs!! #LatinGRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/0aq5dq6gkp — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) November 18, 2021

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, black leather pants and black high heel boots.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

The “Lady Marmalade” hitmaker then won the night Thursday when she showed up in a revealing floor-length number on the red carpet in Las Vegas. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The superstar singer looked amazing in the strapless black skin-tight number with a train during her appearance at the 22nd Annual Latin Grammy awards at the MGM Grand Arena.

She completed the look with her hair partly pulled back, a black cropped leather jacket with puffed sleeves and high heels.