Editorial

Christina Aguilera Goes Braless In Not One But Two Daring Looks For Latin Grammys

US-ENTERTAINMENT-LATIN-MUSIC-AWARD-ARRIVALS

(Photo by BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Christina Aguilera hands stole the show when she went braless in not one but two daring looks for Latin Grammy Awards celebrations.

The 40-year-old singer truly looked stunning wearing no bra in a long-sleeve black blazer jacket with a red sequin trim in a series of snaps she posted Thursday on Twitter from her performance at the Latin Grammys Person of the Year Gala. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, black leather pants and black high heel boots.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

The “Lady Marmalade” hitmaker then won the night Thursday when she showed up in a revealing floor-length number on the red carpet in Las Vegas. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

(Photo by BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)

The superstar singer looked amazing in the strapless black skin-tight number with a train during her appearance at the 22nd Annual Latin Grammy awards at the MGM Grand Arena.

(Photo by BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)

She completed the look with her hair partly pulled back, a black cropped leather jacket with puffed sleeves and high heels.