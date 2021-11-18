Joe Rogan: Vaccine Proof ‘One Step’ Towards China’s ‘Social Credit Score System’

Podcast host Joe Rogan said Thursday he’s “terrified” at the direction the country is going, and said vaccine proof is “one step” towards China’s “social credit score system.”

During a discussion on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast about what China is doing to regulate the internet, the host warned about giving the government similar control of our “everyday lives” with things like vaccine passports. (RELATED: Joe Rogan Will Refund Tickets For Fans Who Can’t Attend His Shows Because Of Vaccine Mandates)

“I feel like one step moving in that general direction is the social credit score system, and I’m terrified of that,” Rogan said. “And I think that is where vaccine passports lead to. I really do.”

“This idea that they’re slowly working their way into our everyday lives in this sort of inexorable way where you have to have some sort of paperwork or some sort of Q-code or something on your phone or QR code,” he added. “That scares the shit out of me.” (RELATED: Joe Rogan Leaves Sanjay Gupta Almost Speechless As He Confronts Him About CNN’s Lies, Parents Not Wanting To Vaccinate Kids)

“That’s the…you’re never going to get that back,” the podcaster continued. “Once the government has that kind of power and contro,l they’re going to be able to exercise it whenever they want with all sorts of reasons to institute it.”

Rogan has voiced his concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine passport and said previously that the country is “moving one step closer to dictatorship. That’s what the f*ck is happening.”

“That’s what’s going to happen with the vaccine passport,” the host shared at the time. “That’s what’s going to happen if they close borders. You can’t enter New York City unless you have your papers! You can’t go here unless you have that! You can’t get on a plane unless you do what I say.”