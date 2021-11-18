Kate Middleton Stuns In Form-Fitting Emerald Green Sequins Gown In London

Kate Middleton definitely stunned when she stepped out in a form-fitted gown during an outing to the theater Thursday in London, Britain.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked absolutely gorgeous in the long-sleeve, emerald sequins floor-length number as she joined the Duke of Cambridge to attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, jewelry and high heels.

To say the royal looked perfect would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Mortified, ‘Hurt’ Following Meghan Markle’s Claims Duchess Made Her ‘Cry,’ Royal Author Shares)

Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Rocks Several Great Looks As She Shows No Fear During Wild Adventurous Outing)

The duchess‘ fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.