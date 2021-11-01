Kate Middleton Stuns In Gorgeous Royal Blue Coat Dress In Scotland

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads when she stepped out in a gorgeous coat dress during her trip to Glasgow, Scotland, Monday.

The Duchess of Cambridge proved royal blue is her color in the 3/4 length sleeve number that went down past her knees, as she joined Prince William at the Clydeside Distillery for an event on the sidelines of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference.

She completed the terrific look with her hair pulled back, a black clutch and black high heels.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

Fantastic to finally meet the @EarthshotPrize Finalists in person at @COP26UK This week at COP we will showcase their incredible innovations to repair our planet. pic.twitter.com/UUesiNASw6 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 1, 2021

