‘If That’s Not Self Defense, Nothing Is!’: Trump Congratulates Rittenhouse Following Acquittal

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement Friday evening through his Save America PAC following the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

“Congratulations to Kyle Rittenhouse for being found INNOCENT of all charges. It’s called being found NOT GUILTY – And by the way, if that’s not self defense, nothing is!” Trump said in the statement. (RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard Says ‘Government Was Motivated By Politics’ In Rittenhouse Trial, Which ‘Should Be Considered Criminal’)

The jury in Kenosha acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all counts brought against him, with the most serious charge being first-degree reckless homicide. Rittenhouse collapsed to the floor as the jury read out their “not-guilty” verdicts.

President Joe Biden told reporters Friday that he stands by the jury’s decision to acquit Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges, but later released a statement saying he was “angry and concerned” by the verdict.

Back in 2020 when then-candidate Biden was running for President, he likened Kyle Rittenhouse to a white supremacist along with several other politicians who also claimed Rittenhouse was a murderer before the trial even began.

There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night. pic.twitter.com/Q3VZTW1vUV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

On Sept. 30, 2020, Biden tweeted a montage of alleged white supremacists that included Rittenhouse. The video still remains on the President’s official Twitter profile.