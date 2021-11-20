Editorial

It’s Another Incredible Saturday Of College Football In America

Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban during the game against New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Ladies and gentlemen, week 12 of the college football season is here, and I couldn’t be more excited!

Not only is it another gorgeous Saturday in the USA, but today’s slate of games is stacked. We have Ohio State/Michigan State, Wake Forest/Clemson, Iowa State/Oklahoma, Alabama/Arkansas, SMU/Cincinnati, Wisconsin/Nebraska, Baylor/Kansas State and Oregon/Utah. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

If that lineup doesn’t get you pumped up, then I don’t know what will! We have great games from the opening kicks at noon EST through the afternoon.

It’s crazy to me that we only have two weekends of the regular season left, but here we are. It feels like just yesterday we were debating preseason rankings and Heisman favorites.

Now, it’s late November and we’re nearing bowl season. Time has absolutely flown this season.

It’s days like today that we have to savor! So, get your beer ready, call up your friends and let’s soak it up while we still can. It’s going to be another great day of college football.