It’s Another Incredible Saturday Of College Football In America

Ladies and gentlemen, week 12 of the college football season is here, and I couldn’t be more excited!

Not only is it another gorgeous Saturday in the USA, but today’s slate of games is stacked. We have Ohio State/Michigan State, Wake Forest/Clemson, Iowa State/Oklahoma, Alabama/Arkansas, SMU/Cincinnati, Wisconsin/Nebraska, Baylor/Kansas State and Oregon/Utah. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

If that lineup doesn’t get you pumped up, then I don’t know what will! We have great games from the opening kicks at noon EST through the afternoon.

The latest College Football Playoff rankings are out, and @dhookstead has a message that Cincinnati fans are going to hate. Buckle up because he doesn’t hold back! pic.twitter.com/F0bxtTioMH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 17, 2021

It’s crazy to me that we only have two weekends of the regular season left, but here we are. It feels like just yesterday we were debating preseason rankings and Heisman favorites.

Now, it’s late November and we’re nearing bowl season. Time has absolutely flown this season.

Alabama is going to win the SEC and Wisconsin is headed to the Big Ten title game. You can hate all you want, but as usual, I’ll be correct. Bookmark this tweet and remember it in December. pic.twitter.com/gGEdxUFY74 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 13, 2021

It’s days like today that we have to savor! So, get your beer ready, call up your friends and let’s soak it up while we still can. It’s going to be another great day of college football.