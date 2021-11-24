REPORT: Dave Aranda Is Becoming A Serious Candidate To Take The LSU Job

It sounds like Dave Aranda might be the next football coach at LSU.

The Tigers have been looking for a new leader ever since it was announced Ed Orgeron was being removed at the end of the season, but the search has not seem to gone as smoothly as many expected. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it sounds like the Tigers might be zeroing in on the current Baylor coach.

“After looking like a backburner candidate for weeks as speculation swirled around other names, Aranda’s candidacy picked up steam Monday, according to sources and amid media reports that include disparate lists of names. Lists that tell you how much secrecy has shrouded the LSU search,” Scott Rabalais wrote for The Advocate.

Aranda is having an incredible season with the Bears, and he used to be the defensive coordinator in Baton Rouge.

So, there are clear ties to the program. He’s highly-respected by the fanbase and a proven winner. There are a lot of positives for fans of the Tigers when it comes to Aranda potentially taking over.

However, the biggest downside is his lack of head coaching experience. Aranda is only in his second year as a head coach. In his first year with Baylor, the Bears went an abysmal 2-7 and he’s 9-2 in 2021.

Through nearly two full seasons, he’s a mediocre 11-9. Is this season the real Aranda or was 2020? I lean toward saying what fans are seeing now is the real deal, but it’s risky with such a small sample size.

We’ll see if LSU pulls the trigger on him, but there’s no doubt it would be an interesting hire.