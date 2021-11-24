Team USA’s Hockey Jerseys For The Olympic Are A Steaming Pile Of Garbage

Team USA’s hockey uniforms for the Winter Olympics in China are trash.

Team USA released a look at their uniforms for the games in Beijing, and they might have hockey fans wanting to puke. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can take a look at the putrid uniforms below.

Earlier, I suggested that we boycott the games in China because of the country’s horrific record on human rights.

Now, I’m starting to think we should boycott because these uniforms are so damn bad.

The USA should boycott the Olympics in China until their horrific human rights violations end. They literally disappeared their top tennis player for revealing she was raped. LeBron might love the dictatorship, but most Americans don’t. Take a stand. pic.twitter.com/tHjem7N8nk — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 24, 2021

How did we go from winning the Miracle on Ice to wearing garbage uniforms like this on the world stage. It just makes no sense to me.

Herb Brooks would never have taken the ice wearing this nonsense.

If there’s any justice in this world, these uniforms will be lit on fire before we even load up the planes for China.

As a guy who loves America, it’s hard for me to put into words how bad these uniforms look.