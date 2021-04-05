Miracle On Ice Star Mark Pavelich Committed Suicide, According To Medical Examiner

Officials declared Miracle on Ice star Mark Pavelich’s death a suicide Monday.

According to the Associated Press, the medical examiner determined that the American-born hockey hero committed suicide and died of asphyxia. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Pavelich was found dead at the age of 63 while at the Eagle’s Healing Nest. He had been receiving treatment for mental health issues.

This entire situation is nothing short of being absolutely tragic. Pavelich was one of the best players on the Miracle on Ice team when the United States upset the Soviet Union in hockey at the 1980 Olympics.

He would later play several seasons in the NHL.

Later in life, Pavelich struggled with mental health issues and was accused of attacking his neighbor. He was deemed not able to stand trial and instead sought help for his mental issues.

At the age of 63, his life met a tragic end.

Hopefully, he finds the peace in the afterlife that he so clearly struggled to find in his later years, and let’s all remember Mark for what he was at his best. The man wore our colors when our country desperately needed a win and he helped give us a huge one. That’s how I’ll choose to remember Mark Pavelich.