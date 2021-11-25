White House Physician Says Benign Lesion Removed During Biden’s Colonoscopy Was ‘Thought To Be Potentially Precancerous’

President Joe Biden had a “benign, slow-growing, but thought to be potentially pre-cancerous lesion” removed during his colonoscopy on Nov. 19, White House physician Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor revealed Wednesday evening.

The “benign appearing 3 mm polyp” was removed from the president’s colon and appeared to be similar to one that he had removed in 2008, according to a memorandum written by O’Connor and dated for Tuesday. Testing revealed the polyp “as a tubular adenoma,” according to the physician.

O’Connor recommended Biden get another colonoscopy in seven to 10 years.

The procedure, which White House press secretary previously described as “routine,” required the president to be put under anesthesia. During this time, power was transferred to Vice President Kamala Harris in a move that Psaki said is “set out in the Constitution.” (RELATED: Jake Tapper Has To Show Biden How To Properly Cough During Awkward CNN Interview)

“As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia. The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time,” Psaki said at the time.