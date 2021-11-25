Politics

White House Physician Says Benign Lesion Removed During Biden’s Colonoscopy Was ‘Thought To Be Potentially Precancerous’

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 23: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on the economy during an event at the South Court Auditorium at Eisenhower Executive Office Building on November 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve of the Department of Energy to combat high energy prices which are at a seven-year high across the nation prior to the holiday travel season. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden had a “benign, slow-growing, but thought to be potentially pre-cancerous lesion” removed during his colonoscopy on Nov. 19, White House physician Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor revealed Wednesday evening.

The “benign appearing 3 mm polyp” was removed from the president’s colon and appeared to be similar to one that he had removed in 2008, according to a memorandum written by O’Connor and dated for Tuesday. Testing revealed the polyp “as a tubular adenoma,” according to the physician.

O’Connor recommended Biden get another colonoscopy in seven to 10 years.

The procedure, which White House press secretary previously described as “routine,” required the president to be put under anesthesia. During this time, power was transferred to Vice President Kamala Harris in a move that Psaki said is “set out in the Constitution.” (RELATED: Jake Tapper Has To Show Biden How To Properly Cough During Awkward CNN Interview)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: U.S. President Joe Biden walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on January 29, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden is traveling to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to visit with wounded service members. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia. The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time,” Psaki said at the time.

O’Connor issued a report following Biden’s physical and declared him to be a “healthy, vigorous, 78-year old” who is “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.” The physical came after periodic questions from members of the press as to the date of his upcoming exam. Psaki repeatedly vowed an exam before the end of the year.