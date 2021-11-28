Zach Wilson Throws Shockingly Bad Interception Against The Texans

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson threw a shockingly bad interception Sunday against the Texans.

During the first quarter, Wilson attempted a shovel pass while scrambling, but there was just one major problem. The teammate he was trying to throw to had his back turned to the line of scrimmage. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Texans immediately picked the ball off. Watch the embarrassing play below.

Worst shovel pass in league history?pic.twitter.com/YkvNwqYtBo — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 28, 2021

There is simply no excuse for a play like that. There’s simply no excuse at all for a pass that bad. How do you justify a shovel pass that bad?

It’s not like you’re heaving a ball downfield hoping the receiver turns around and spots it coming. He threw the ball at a dude whose back was to him just a few yards away!

Tf is Zach Wilson doing 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jo4GzOft5T — Wicked Coy 🚀🤘 (@rocket_wicked) November 28, 2021

Zach Wilson entered the league with all the hype in the world, but his rookie season has been nothing short of an unmitigated disaster so far.

He’s been injured and even when healthy, he damn sure hasn’t looked like what you’d expect the second overall pick to look like on the field.

This Zach Wilson INT went off his teammate’s back 😳 (via @HoustonTexans)pic.twitter.com/QmPzA1Fn2D — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2021

Now, he’s the proud owner of one of the worst picks in NFL history. The Zach Wilson story is off to a brutal start in New York!