Zach Wilson Will Start At Quarterback For The Jets Against The Texans

Zach Wilson is back under center for the New York Jets.

After missing several games because a knee injury suffered back in week seven, the former BYU superstar will start at quarterback against the Texans, according to Connor Hughes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Zach Wilson is starting for the #Jets on Sunday, per source — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 23, 2021

Well, Wilson is back in the starting lineup, but he’s certainly not in a position I envy. The Jets are currently 2-8 and their season is more or less over.

Wilson struggled mightily through his first several starts. Now, he’s returning to the starting lineup after missing several games with an injury.

This has disaster written all over it.

BREAKING Mike White & Joe Flacco are both OUT for Sunday’s game against the #Texans. Close contact COVID. This did not impact #Jets decision to start Zach Wilson* at all. He was fully cleared. Was starting no matter what. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 23, 2021

The Jets need to be very cautious and slow with Wilson. Seeing as how this season is already over and the playoffs won’t be happening for the Jets, they should slow roll Wilson.

It’s better to focus on the future than try to squeeze every drop of success out of him right now.

Jets’ QB scorecard: 🏈Zach Wilson cleared to return from his knee injury and start Sunday vs Houston.

🏈Mike White tested positive for COVID.

🏈Joe Flacco deemed a close contact.

🏈Josh Johnson poised to be promoted off practice squad to back up Wilson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2021

The main focus has to be developing Wilson. The team burned the second overall pick on him, and he has not looked the part at all. If he’s thrown back to the wolves before being ready, his development could be crushed.