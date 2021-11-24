Editorial

Zach Wilson Will Start At Quarterback For The Jets Against The Texans

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 14: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets during the first quarter of a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 14, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Zach Wilson is back under center for the New York Jets.

After missing several games because a knee injury suffered back in week seven, the former BYU superstar will start at quarterback against the Texans, according to Connor Hughes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Wilson is back in the starting lineup, but he’s certainly not in a position I envy. The Jets are currently 2-8 and their season is more or less over.

Wilson struggled mightily through his first several starts. Now, he’s returning to the starting lineup after missing several games with an injury.

This has disaster written all over it.

The Jets need to be very cautious and slow with Wilson. Seeing as how this season is already over and the playoffs won’t be happening for the Jets, they should slow roll Wilson.

It’s better to focus on the future than try to squeeze every drop of success out of him right now.

The main focus has to be developing Wilson. The team burned the second overall pick on him, and he has not looked the part at all. If he’s thrown back to the wolves before being ready, his development could be crushed.