‘This Is Fiction’: Prince Charles Responds To Claims He Asked About What Prince Harry’s Child’s ‘Complexion’ Would Be

Prince Charles’ representative responded to claims he asked about what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s child’s “complexion” would be before the child’s birth.

“This is fiction and not worth further comment,” the Clarence House—the royal household of Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, shared, Page Six reported in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

In a new book titled, “Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan,” Christopher Andersen, the author, reportedly cites a source that the Prince of Wales on the morning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement was announced reportedly said to his wife he wondered “what the children will look like?”

The source with knowledge said Camilla was reportedly “somewhat taken aback” by the comment and reportedly said, “Well, absolutely gorgeous,” she was “certain.”

The source claimed it was at that muse that Prince Harry’s father reportedly wondered what the child’s skin color would be.

“I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?” Charles reportedly shared, according to the source.

Andersen has said his sources are “solid” and that “whatever is in the book,” that “there are multiple sources for this,” the “Today” show noted.

“What I’m saying is that on the morning that the engagement of Harry and Meghan was announced, in a very kind of benign way, Prince Charles started to muse on what their future grandchildren might look like,” Christopher explained. “I mean, here’s this beautiful biracial American woman and the world’s most famous redhead. I’m a grandfather. Of course we all do this, you know, you speculate on that. But it was turned into something very toxic. It was weaponized really by the men in grey who run the Palace organization.” (RELATED: Kate Middleton Mortified, ‘Hurt’ Following Meghan Markle’s Claims Duchess Made Her ‘Cry,’ Royal Author Shares)

During that tell-all interview Oprah had with Meghan Markle and Harry, Meghan mentioned the Duke of Sussex reportedly spoke with someone in the palace, while she was pregnant, who wondered about their first born’s skin tone and shared there “were several conversations about it.”

“In those months when I was pregnant,” Meghan shared. “All around this same time—so we have in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

“That conversation I am never going to share,” Harry added. “But at the time, it was awkward. I was a bit shocked.”