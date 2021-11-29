Left-Wing Groups Demand Arizona State Give Rittenhouse The Boot

Left-wing on-campus organizations at Arizona State University are calling on the administration to “withdraw” Kyle Rittenhouse.

The Arizona State University Students for Socialism, Students for Justice in Palestine, Multicultural Solidarity Coalition and MECHA de ASU released a joint statement Friday for the university to “get murderer Kyle Rittenhouse off our campus.”

In a list of “Demands,” the groups ask the university to “withdraw” Rittenhouse, “release a statement against white supremacy and racist murderer Kyle Rittenhouse” and redirect funding from the university police to the Multicultural Center.

Join us and rally against racist murderer Kyle Rittenhouse being permitted on our campus – Wednesday at 3:30 outside the Nelson Fine Arts Center on campus pic.twitter.com/4Hs3JxRqtY — Students for Socialism ASU 🚩 (@SFSASU) November 26, 2021

“Even with a not-guilty verdict from a flawed ‘justice’ system – Kyle Rittenhouse is still guilty to his victims and the families of those victims. Join us to demand from ASU that these demands be met to protect students from a violent, blood-thirsty murderer,” the statement read. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Biden Likened Rittenhouse To White Supremacist)

A “sign making event” is expected to be held Monday evening, according to the group.

A spokesperson for Students for Socialism at Arizona State University told Fox News the groups want the administration to know they feel unsafe with a “mass shooter” at school.

“The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we as the ASU community do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all,” the spokesperson reportedly said. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible.”

The spokesperson also claimed “Rittenhouse took the lives of innocent people with the intent to do so- by strapping an assault rifle to himself in a crowd of unarmed citizens. That is the textbook definition of intention.”

Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges in relation to the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and on charges related to the non-fatal shooting of armed protester Gaige Grosskreutz. Grosskreutz admitted to the jury he was illegally carrying a handgun and that Rittenhouse only fired at him after he drew his weapon and pointed it toward Rittenhouse’s head.