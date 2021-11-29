Editorial

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Enters The Transfer Portal

Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) warms up before the game against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Spencer Rattler is leaving Oklahoma.

Ever since Rattler was benched in favor of true freshman Caleb Williams, the belief has been that he’ll continue his career with a different program. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the talented dual-threat quarterback made it official Monday afternoon. Rattler released a statement on Twitter announcing that he’s transferring and leaving Norman.

We all knew this was coming and it’s now official. We’ve known for awhile that there was next to zero shot Rattler would return for another season in Norman and he’s now out the door.

The biggest question now is where will he go. Seeing as how he’s a former five star recruit, there’s no doubt plenty of programs will come calling.

Hell, as a Wisconsin fan, I wouldn’t mind Paul Chryst picking up the phone and getting a read on his mindset. After all, Graham Mertz needs someone to push him to be better.

If Rattler thinks he can cut it in Madison, he should give it a shot. It’s not likely to happen, but it’s worth a phone call.

No matter where Rattler ends up next, there will be plenty of schools interested in his services.