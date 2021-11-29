Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Enters The Transfer Portal

Spencer Rattler is leaving Oklahoma.

Ever since Rattler was benched in favor of true freshman Caleb Williams, the belief has been that he'll continue his career with a different program.

Well, the talented dual-threat quarterback made it official Monday afternoon. Rattler released a statement on Twitter announcing that he’s transferring and leaving Norman.

We all knew this was coming and it’s now official. We’ve known for awhile that there was next to zero shot Rattler would return for another season in Norman and he’s now out the door.

The biggest question now is where will he go. Seeing as how he’s a former five star recruit, there’s no doubt plenty of programs will come calling.

Just wait for it when they announce Caleb Williams as the starter… MY GOODNESS! #Sooners pic.twitter.com/gNBbGNmVqs — Brandon Drumm (@BrandonDrumm247) October 16, 2021

Hell, as a Wisconsin fan, I wouldn’t mind Paul Chryst picking up the phone and getting a read on his mindset. After all, Graham Mertz needs someone to push him to be better.

If Rattler thinks he can cut it in Madison, he should give it a shot. It’s not likely to happen, but it’s worth a phone call.

Spencer rattler face after the Caleb Williams td lmaooo pic.twitter.com/Sm4ExT5Lyy — jw (@iam_johnw2) October 9, 2021

No matter where Rattler ends up next, there will be plenty of schools interested in his services.