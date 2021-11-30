Editorial

REPORT: Oklahoma Is Close To Hiring Brent Venables As The Next Coach Of The Sooners

CLEMSON, SC - NOVEMBER 23: Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables of the Clemson Tigers calls out a play during the game against the Citadel Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2013 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Tyler Smith/Getty Images)

Brent Venables is reportedly close to becoming the next Oklahoma football coach.

According to Cam Marino, people close to the situation in Norman think it is  “virtually a done deal” to hire the Clemson assistant to take over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Sooners have been looking for a new coach since Sunday when Lincoln Riley dipped for USC.

This would be an outstanding hire for the Sooners if it happens. Venables is arguably the greatest assistant coach in all of college football.

He’s stuck with Clemson for years, despite the fact he could have left for a head coaching job a long time ago.

Now, it sounds like the Oklahoma job is just too great to pass up. Seeing as how Oklahoma is one of the most prestigious jobs in the sport, it’s hard to blame him for finally leaving Clemson.

Venables is a proven winner with a very impressive track record under Dabo Swinney. He might not be the flashiest hire, but he knows how to win.

At the end of the day, all fans care about is stacking up Ws and Venables can get that done.