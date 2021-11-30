REPORT: Oklahoma Is Close To Hiring Brent Venables As The Next Coach Of The Sooners

Brent Venables is reportedly close to becoming the next Oklahoma football coach.

According to Cam Marino, people close to the situation in Norman think it is "virtually a done deal" to hire the Clemson assistant to take over.

The Sooners have been looking for a new coach since Sunday when Lincoln Riley dipped for USC.

New: The word around the #Sooners building is that it’s “virtually a done deal” between Brent Venables and #Oklahoma. Venables is expected to take over as head coach and is likely to target #OleMiss OC Jeff Lebby to call his offense. Keep an eye out this week. — Cam Marino (@MarinoNFL) November 30, 2021

This would be an outstanding hire for the Sooners if it happens. Venables is arguably the greatest assistant coach in all of college football.

He’s stuck with Clemson for years, despite the fact he could have left for a head coaching job a long time ago.

Source says to watch for #Clemson defensive coordinator, Brent Venables for the #Oklahoma football head coach opening. Has a good relationship with AD Joe Castiglione. Sounds like Castiglione knew this was coming. — Cam Marino (@MarinoNFL) November 28, 2021

Now, it sounds like the Oklahoma job is just too great to pass up. Seeing as how Oklahoma is one of the most prestigious jobs in the sport, it’s hard to blame him for finally leaving Clemson.

Venables is a proven winner with a very impressive track record under Dabo Swinney. He might not be the flashiest hire, but he knows how to win.

At the end of the day, all fans care about is stacking up Ws and Venables can get that done.