REPORT: Mike Glennon Is Expected To Start For The Giants As Daniel Jones Deals With A Neck Issue

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 28: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks on during warm-up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on November 28, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will reportedly be out this Sunday against the Dolphins.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the former Duke star is expected to be out as he deals with a neck issue. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means Mike Glennon will get the starting nod against Tua and the Dolphins.

As of right now, the Giants are 4-7. So, unless they make a miraculous run down the stretch, they’re not even going to sniff the postseason.

Now, they might have to go with Mike Glennon under center and that’s not going to instill confidence in anyone.

I’m sure Mike Glennon is a good guy, but he’s not the kind of quarterback you ride with if you plan on winning a lot of games.

Granted, Daniel Jones hasn’t exactly been doing a stellar job this season, but he’s still better than Mike Glennon.

Unfortunately, fans are going to have to accept Glennon in the short term as Jones deals with his neck.

They better hope and pray he’s back sooner than later. They string a few more losses together and things might start getting very ugly.