REPORT: Mike Glennon Is Expected To Start For The Giants As Daniel Jones Deals With A Neck Issue

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will reportedly be out this Sunday against the Dolphins.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the former Duke star is expected to be out as he deals with a neck issue. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means Mike Glennon will get the starting nod against Tua and the Dolphins.

#Giants QB Daniel Jones is considered week-to-week because of his neck strain and backup Mike Glennon is now expected to start Sunday against Miami, sources tell me and @RapSheet. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 30, 2021

As of right now, the Giants are 4-7. So, unless they make a miraculous run down the stretch, they’re not even going to sniff the postseason.

Now, they might have to go with Mike Glennon under center and that’s not going to instill confidence in anyone.

Daniel Jones is insanely tough. Injured on the second play. Played through in during the victory. Now, Mike Glennon is in line to start. https://t.co/55AnI1j1kW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2021

I’m sure Mike Glennon is a good guy, but he’s not the kind of quarterback you ride with if you plan on winning a lot of games.

Granted, Daniel Jones hasn’t exactly been doing a stellar job this season, but he’s still better than Mike Glennon.

Unfortunately, fans are going to have to accept Glennon in the short term as Jones deals with his neck.

They better hope and pray he’s back sooner than later. They string a few more losses together and things might start getting very ugly.