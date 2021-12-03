‘Vile And Sick’: Meghan McCain Calls Out ‘Anti-Adoption Fringe’ Who Say Adoption Is Worse Than Life

Meghan McCain called out the “anti-adoption fringe” who have claimed that being adopted is worse than life, as she talked about her adopted sister Bridget McCain’s life.

"I can assure you my sister [Bridget] prefers being alive than dead," the former co-host of "The View" tweeted Friday to her hundreds of thousands of followers.

"And would prefer a life outside of an orphanage in Calcutta," she added. "Of all the grotesque woke commentary to emerge in the past few years – the anti-adoption fringe intellectuals are by far the most vile and sick."

McCain’s post included an opinion piece in the New York Times, under a headline that read, “I Was Adopted. I Know the Trauma It Can Inflict.”

"'The right likes to suggest that abortion is a traumatic experience for women,' writes Elizabeth Spiers, who was adopted as an infant, in a guest essay," the tweet from the NYT read. "But adoption is often just as traumatic as the right thinks abortion is, if not more so."

The former Fox News host previously talked about when she was about 7 years old the day her mom, Cindy McCain, brought home Bridget from Bangladesh, Showbiz CheatSheet.com noted.

"I remember when my mom brought her home and she had a cleft palette and clearly needed surgery," McCain shared. "I remember thinking that I was excited I had a new sister. We shared a room and I remember thinking that—she—it's weird like how children just sort of absorb things, that she was just my sister."

“That, oh ok, I have a new sister and she’s here,” she added. That’s a real testament to kids and how they just don’t question things.”