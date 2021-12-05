Editorial

‘Band Of Brothers’ Hero Edward Shames Dies At The Age Of 99

Edward Shames (Credit: Public Domain, US Airborne, U.S. Army, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Edward_Shames_CROP.jpg)

Edward Shames (Credit: Public Domain, US Airborne, U.S. Army, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Edward_Shames_CROP.jpg)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

American hero Edward Shames has passed away at the age of 99.

According to CNN, Colonel Shames died Friday, and he was the last remaining officer of the famous and iconic Easy Company from WWII. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

Easy Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division was one of the fiercest fighting companies in American military history, and their heroic actions were chronicled in the hit series “Band of Brothers.”

Shames’ obituary reads in part:

Ed was involved in some of the most important battles of the war. He made his first combat jump into Normandy on D-Day as part of Operation Overlord. He volunteered for Operation Pegasus and then fought with Easy Company in Operation Market Garden and the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne. Ed gained a reputation as a stubborn and very outspoken soldier who demanded the highest of standards from himself and his fellow soldiers. He not only earned the respect of his men, but was recognized by command for outstanding leadership and on June 13, 1944, he received a battlefield commission to Second Lieutenant. This made him the first non-commissioned officer in the Third Battalion to receive a commission in Normandy. In Germany, he was the first member of the 101st to enter Dachau concentration camp, just days after its liberation. When Germany surrendered, Ed and his men of Easy Company entered Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest where Ed managed to acquire a few bottles of cognac, a label indicating they were “for the Fuhrer’s use only.” Later, he would use the cognac to toast his oldest son’s Bar Mitzvah.

I hope everyone reading this realizes how damn lucky we are that guys like Shames and the other men in Easy Company existed.

When the world cried out for help to defeat the Nazis in Europe, young American men carried M1s and Thompson submachine guns to save complete strangers and free an entire continent.

The Nazis thought they could dominate the world. They had no idea the kind of grit, resolve and fighting spirit guys like Shames and his Easy Company teammates.

They kicked down the door to Europe when they jumped behind enemy lines on D-Day and they whooped Germany’s ass through the end of the war.

Nowadays, everyone wants to talk about being a big shot, but very few people have the guts to get the job done. People are incredibly selfish and only think about what’s best for them.

Guys like Shames, Richard Winters and all the other men who wore the uniform during WWII and the wars that have followed did what had to be done to help others.

Heroes like him make me damn proud to be an American.

Rest easy, Shames, and thank you for your incredible sacrifice. You will not be forgotten.