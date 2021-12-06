‘You Better Settle Up Quickly’: Vince Coglianese Says Chris Cuomo May Have The Upper Hand In CNN’s $6 Million Lawsuit

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo may have the evidence to put his former employer on the ropes in court, Daily Caller Editorial Director Vince Coglianese told Tucker Carlson on Monday.

Coglianese appeared on Monday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to discuss Cuomo suing CNN for the balance of his contract, which was cut off early when CNN fired him Saturday. Cuomo’s spokesperson told reporters Monday that he had an “intimate” relationship with CNN President Jeff Zucker, and Coglianese said the message is a not-so-subtle warning shot that Cuomo is willing and able to take other top players at CNN down with him.

VINCE: “This is Chris Cuomo sending a clear signal; I’ve got the goods, I’ve got the receipts, I’ve got the text messages, I’ve got the email. You better settle up quickly, CNN, or this is about to get very uncomfortable.” pic.twitter.com/oGZnBCkml4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 7, 2021

“How does Zucker get out of this one?” Tucker asked. (RELATED: Chris Cuomo’s Show Gets More Viewers Without Him There)

“I don’t know that he does, actually,” Coglianese responded. “At the moment, you’re right, the details here are very suggestive that Jeff Zucker is in for a nightmare back-and-forth, because when Chris Cuomo’s spokesman says, ‘Yeah they have an intimate relationship,’ and then we see this additional news today that Chris Cuomo is now suing CNN for the balance of his contract…This is Chris Cuomo sending a clear signal: I’ve got the goods; I’ve got the receipts; I’ve got the messages; I’ve got the email. You better settle up quickly, CNN, or this is about to get very uncomfortable.”

CNN announced its decision to fire Cuomo on Saturday following a series of revelations that Cuomo had allegedly assisted his brother, former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in navigating accusations of sexual misconduct.

Statement on Chris Cuomo’s termination from CNN. pic.twitter.com/yKPwYtMznD — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) December 4, 2021

CNN had initially announced Cuomo’s indefinite suspension Tuesday, it made the decision to fire him entirely after investigating an accusation of sexual misconduct against him.

Cuomo also announced his resignation from his SiriusXM radio show on Monday.