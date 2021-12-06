Myanmar Sentences Its Ousted Leader, A Nobel Peace Prize Winner, To Prison

Aung San Suu Kyi, the ousted leader of Myanmar, was convicted of incitement and violating virus restrictions, being sentenced to four years in prison on Monday, the Associated Press reported.

The cases against Aung San Suu Kyi are widely seen as contrived to discredit her and keep her from running in the next election, since Myanmar’s constitution bars anyone sent to prison after being convicted of a crime from holding office. https://t.co/25gCG9sGTV — The Associated Press (@AP) December 6, 2021

Suu Kyi was found guilty in what international critics called a “sham trial,” Reuters reported. Additional charges against Suu Kyi carry a potential total sentence of more than 100 years in prison, according to the AP. (RELATED: American Journalist Danny Fenster Freed From Myanmar Prison)

Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace laureate, spent 15 years under house arrest before becoming a civilian leader of Myanmar when the military government promised democratic reforms, the AP reported. She was arrested Feb. 1, when the army took power from the democratically elected National League for Democracy party.

The army seized power after it claimed massive voter fraud in Myanmar’s November 2020 elections, which Suu Kyi’s party predictably won by a wide margin, Reuters reported. Other National League for Democracy party leaders have also been detained. (RELATED: Civil War Plagues Myanmar After Military Coup)

“The conviction of the State Counsellor following a sham trial in secretive proceedings before a military-controlled court is nothing but politically motivated,” U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said, according to Reuters.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also criticized the sentencing. “The Burmese military regime’s unjust conviction of Aung San Suu Kyi and the repression of other democratically elected officials are yet further affronts to democracy and justice in Burma,” he said, Reuters reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.