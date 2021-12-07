REPORT: Oregon Is Attempting To Interview BYU Coach Kalani Sitake To Replace Mario Cristobal

Oregon is reportedly interested in BYU coach Kalani Sitake.

Oregon has been looking for a new coach ever since Mario Cristobal dipped out to Miami, and the Ducks are reportedly looking at BYU leader Kalani Sitake. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Hurricanes Football (@canesfootball)

According to Dick Harmon, Oregon has requested to interview Sitake, but it’s unclear this time whether or not the coach will speak with the Ducks.

Sitake 48-28 with the Cougars since 2016 and finished the 2020 season ranked 11th in America.

Hearing that Oregon is requesting Kalani Sitake to interview. Whether or not he does remains to be seen. — Dick Harmon (@Harmonwrites) December 7, 2021

This would be a very interesting hire for Oregon if it actually works out. Again, there’s no guarantee that happens, but it sounds like the Ducks are at least making some calls.

Is Sitake the most successful coach Oregon could find? Probably not, but he’s stable and solid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon Football (@oregonfootball)

Right now, Oregon has all the pieces in place to being a winning program. They don’t have to worry about being flashy.

They just have to worry about finding ways to continue to be successful now that Cristobal is gone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Hurricanes Football (@canesfootball)

It should be interesting to see who else Oregon goes after, but Sitake being in the mix shows they’re committed to maintaining their high standards.