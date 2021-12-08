Editorial

Kate Middleton Looks Festive In Pretty Red Dress At Christmas Carol Concert

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend the Together at Christmas community carol service in London

REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Kate Middleton truly looked festive when she stepped out in a pretty red dress for a Christmas Carol concert in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked terrific in the long-sleeve red, button-up number that went down past her knees as she joined the Duke of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey in London Tuesday for the “Together at Christmas” community carol service. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

She completed the stunning look with loose hair, jewelry and red stiletto high heels. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Mortified, ‘Hurt’ Following Meghan Markle’s Claims Duchess Made Her ‘Cry,’ Royal Author Shares)

To say the duchess looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

In one photo, we even see a reindeer showed up to the night’s festivities. Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all.

Middleton often wows no matter what the occasion. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.