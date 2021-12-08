Editorial

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Brooks Nader Steals Show In Braless Totally See-Through Dress

The 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards - Arrivals

(Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Brooks Nader hands down stole the show when she stepped out in totally see-through dress at an awards show in Florida.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she went braless in a sheer bronze shimmering form-fitted gown during her appearance at the 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards. The event was held at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tuesday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She completed the daring look with her hair pulled up into a pony tail and metallic gold high heels. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

At one point, Nader was joined by fellow SI Swimsuit models Jasmine Sanders, Haley Kalil and Camille Kostek on stage, all in unforgettable looks. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Kostek shined in a sleeveless metallic gold gown with a racy cutout throughout the middle.

Sanders looked amazing in a silver, sparkling one-shoulder floor-length number.

Kalil was a vision in an emerald-green satin dress and taupe high heels.

Judging by the photos, a great time was had by all the ladies.