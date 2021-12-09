Dana White Says People Who Want To Beat COVID-19 Need To Listen To Joe Rogan

Dana White is continuing to sing Joe Rogan’s praises after beating COVID-19.

The president of the UFC recently got the virus, but claimed he was feeling better within a few days after listening to "Dr. Joe Rogan."

For anyone thinking White was kidding or wouldn’t double down, you were 100% wrong.

Dana White Thanks ‘Dr. Joe Rogan’ After Beating COVID-19 https://t.co/gZE5oiXVQ9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 8, 2021

“If you really wanna beat COVID, I’m telling you right now, do what Rogan said to do. I never felt better. I feel incredible right now,” White explained during an interview with Pat McAfee when talking about Joe Rogan’s advice for beating COVID-19, which included an NAD and vitamin drip, monoclonal antibodies, Z-pack antibiotics and Ivermectin.

As for people who might think about telling White to keep his thoughts to himself and ignore the podcast host, he added, “You know what my response is? Don’t do it. Go sit alone in a room for ten f**king days, and then when you start to die, go to the hospital and see how that works out for you.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

“If you really wanna beat Covid do what Rogan said to do.. I feel incredible right now” ~@danawhite#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/pDo8IlkPuq — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 8, 2021

You can tell from that entire conversation that White is 100% serious, but he’s also enjoying the hell out of the fact it’s pissing people off.

People simply do not like the fact Joe Rogan loudly talked about using multiple different things to recover, and they really hate the fact famous people listened.

Dana White thanked Joe Rogan for his medical advice on beating COVID, and losers online are PISSED. NEWS FLASH: Dana White is a grown man, and hell of a lot smarter than the idiots who hate him. He can talk to whoever he wants. pic.twitter.com/ciTApgjME0 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 6, 2021

Let’s not forget that Dana White wasn’t the first person to ask Joe Rogan for advice. Aaron Rodgers also famously did and was roasted for it.

Yet, both men are now doing just fine.

Aaron Rodgers says he’s listening to Joe Rogan’s advice on how to battle COVID-19 and he’s also taking Ivermectin. Prepare for media heads to explode. pic.twitter.com/DXjGJrwif6 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 5, 2021

We’ll see if anyone else famous asks Rogan for advice, but clearly, Dana White doesn’t care at all if you don’t like the fact that he did.