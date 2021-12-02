UFC President Dana White Tests Positive For COVID-19

Dana White has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Bleacher Report, Dana White announced during an interview with Jim Rome that he and his family tested positive for the virus. MMA Junkie reported that the UFC president also revealed he’s listening to Joe Rogan for advice on how to recover. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dana White announces he and his entire family have tested positive for COVID-19 (via The Jim Rome Podcast) pic.twitter.com/tlyhkA8Cyk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 2, 2021

Hopefully, White is completely free of any symptoms and the same is for his family. The last thing you want to see is someone get sick, especially a guy like White.

If your first reaction upon hearing someone is sick is anything other than wishing them well, you should get some serious help.

JUST IN 🚨 UFC President Dana White contacted Joe Rogan for advice after he and his family got positive for COVID-19 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 2, 2021

The unfortunate thing is that I’m sure some people will attempt to dunk on White because of his stances on living life during the pandemic.

When the world shut down, he found a way to keep the UFC alive and thriving. Now that he has COVID-19, I have no doubt some idiots will attempt to prove a weird point.

Those idiots need to be ignored. Dana White is a good man and him catching the virus isn’t a sign of anything more than what it is on the surface.

Dana White reveals he has COVID on the Jim Rome podcast, and says he hit up Joe Rogan for advice, and after a couple of days feels great. — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) December 1, 2021

He’s sick and we’re all pulling for him and his entire family to get back to 100% ASAP.