Maxwell Accuser Testifies About What Epstein Did To Her In A Movie Theater When She Was 16

One of Ghislaine Maxwell’s accusers testified Friday that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein crawled into bed with her when she was just 16 while she stayed at his New Mexico ranch, according to reports.

Annie Farmer testified she visited the ranch in 1996, according to Reuters. Farmer said she met Epstein in 1995 after he purchased a plane ticket for her to fly from Arizona to New York City, according to The New York Times (NYT). Farmer’s older sister, Maria, worked for Epstein at the time and Farmer said she thought Epstein would help pay her tuition, according to the report.

“She had said that Epstein was interested in possibly helping me with my education and this was one of the reasons that he was purchasing my ticket,” Farmer said, according to the NYT. (RELATED: Pilot David Rodgers Reveals More High-Profile Names Who Flew With Epstein On Private Jets)

Farmer told jurors she then visited Epstein’s ranch where Maxwell offered to massage her and she accepted, according to Reuters.

Annie Farmer, the Only Ghislaine Maxwell Accusing Witness to Go Public, Testifies Against Her in Sex Trafficking Trialhttps://t.co/nqw9RR40Ku — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 10, 2021

“Once she pulled down the sheet I felt kind of frozen,” Farmer reportedly said, noting Maxwell touched her breasts during the massage. While at the ranch, Epstein at one point allegedly crawled into bed with her.

“Suddenly Epstein kind of opened my door, bounding into the room in a playful way, saying that he wanted to cuddle,” Farmer reportedly recounted, noting Epstein “pressed his body into me.”

Farmer said she told Epstein she needed to use the restroom to get away from him, according to Reuters.