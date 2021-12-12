Watch The Electric Preview For The New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘Keep The Wolves Close’

The Sunday night episode of “Yellowstone” looks like it’s going to be electric.

A preview for the seventh episode of season four, titled “Keep the Wolves Close,” was released for fans Sunday, and it will do more than enough to get your pulse rate up. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Amazing In The Latest Episode ‘I Want To Be Him’)

Give it a watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

I honestly can’t wait for the episode tonight. The season has been awesome through six episodes, and I have no doubt the momentum will remain high with “Keep the Wolves Close.”

What does @Yellowstone star @colehauser think about all the revenge fans will see from Rip in season four? I thought I’d stop in and ask him. Turns out, he’s pretty damn excited for the violence to unfold. pic.twitter.com/aLOAvMAlFg — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

The walls are closing in around the Duttons and Jamie and Beth appear to be on a collision course. I’m still hoping like hell Jamie decides to side with his family, but I’m starting to realize that might not be a realistic option anymore. Judging from the preview, Jamie is in big trouble.

I spoke with @Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille about season four, and she gave fans some major clues about what to expect. Let’s just say things are going to get very dark for everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/NC3sHToyTQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

No matter what happens, I 100% believe we’re going to be off to the races with carnage, chaos and violence.

It’s time for people to choose their sides and decide just how far they’re willing to go to protect the ranch.

How explosive is the @Yellowstone series ending? It’s so secretive not even the stars know. Dive into my interview with Luke Grimes about playing Kayce, season four and much more! pic.twitter.com/MpO4wwMi6B — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 1, 2021

Let us know in the comments what you think will happen and make sure to tune in on the Paramount Network tonight for “Keep the Wolves Close.” It should be great!