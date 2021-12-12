Editorial

Watch The Electric Preview For The New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘Keep The Wolves Close’

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The Sunday night episode of “Yellowstone” looks like it’s going to be electric.

A preview for the seventh episode of season four, titled “Keep the Wolves Close,” was released for fans Sunday, and it will do more than enough to get your pulse rate up. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Amazing In The Latest Episode ‘I Want To Be Him’)

Give it a watch below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

I honestly can’t wait for the episode tonight. The season has been awesome through six episodes, and I have no doubt the momentum will remain high with “Keep the Wolves Close.”

The walls are closing in around the Duttons and Jamie and Beth appear to be on a collision course. I’m still hoping like hell Jamie decides to side with his family, but I’m starting to realize that might not be a realistic option anymore. Judging from the preview, Jamie is in big trouble.

No matter what happens, I 100% believe we’re going to be off to the races with carnage, chaos and violence.

It’s time for people to choose their sides and decide just how far they’re willing to go to protect the ranch.

Let us know in the comments what you think will happen and make sure to tune in on the Paramount Network tonight for “Keep the Wolves Close.” It should be great!