Grandmother Dies After Being Raped, Beaten Outside Of Vacant Church

A 63-year-old grandmother passed away on Dec. 6 after being raped and beaten outside a vacant church, multiple sources reported.

Shirley Bryant, a grandmother, visiting her son for her birthday, was attacked, raped and beaten on Nov. 14 outside a vacant church in Detroit, Fox 2 reported.

Local police charged that Elvin Shepard, 44, with assault and intent to murder in relation to the attack, according to the Daily Mail.

Shirley Bryant, the 63-year-old grandmother raped and beaten outside a vacant church, has passed away https://t.co/izcSZ6Re56 pic.twitter.com/YXC85JeiW6 — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) December 13, 2021

Shepard and another man spoke with Bryant outside the church before physically assaulting her one day before her birthday, Fox 2 reported. She was left naked and left for dead when a stranger heard her crying for help. (RELATED: Mother, Daughter Killed In Border Town By Human Smuggler Fleeing From Police)

“These monsters just too my mom away from me… for no reason,” Diwann Bryant, the victim’s son, told Fox 2. “I know you’ve got a mother. I know you’ve got sisters and brothers. And you hit my mama like that? It’s terrible.”

“How in the world could you do a human being like this,” Bryant’s sister, Diana Edgar, told Fox 2. “I promised her before she closed her eyes for good that I would do everything in my power to see that justice was taken.”

Police Chief James White said he believes the incident was not random, and Shepard’s charges may be upgraded to murder, Fox 2 reported. Bryant’s family created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help support the family.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.