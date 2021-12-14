The Obamas Top List Of World’s Most Admired People

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle top the World’s Most Admired List for 2021.

The poll, conducted by YouGov, surveyed more than 42,000 people across the world and found that not much had changed since last year’s list, with Barack scoring the honor of “World’s Most Admired Man,” YouGov.co.uk reported Monday.

Barack’s top spot comes from a who’s who list of politicians, businessmen and sports figures. Some notables in the top 20 poll include former President Donald Trump who landed in the 13th spot, jumping up from 15th in the most admired list the year before. Elon Musk got the sixth spot and President Joe Biden entered the poll this year for the first time in the 20th spot. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

World’s Most Admired Men 2021 (1-10) 1. Barack Obama

2. Bill Gates

3. Xi Jinping

4. Cristiano Ronaldo

5. Jackie Chan

6. Elon Musk

7. Lionel Messi

8. Narendra Modi

9. Vladimir Putin

Among the women, the former first lady scored the top spot for “World’s Most Admired Women” in 2021, the same honor she held the year prior. The list of women included singers, actresses and TV presenters. Some of the more notable ones include former first lady Melania Trump who landed in the 16th spot, up three spots from 19th place in 2020. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Superstar Taylor Swift scored the 7th spot and was topped by the likes of Oprah Winfrey in 4th place and Angelina Jolie who came in second place for the second year in a row.

The top twenty are selected with the help of a combination of responses from the following questions: whether a respondent admires the figure at all and whether they are the figure the respondent admires the most.

Each country’s results in the global poll are then weighted to represent its population size. All of the surveys were conducted online.