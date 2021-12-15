Top-Ranked Football Recruit Travis Hunter Commits To Jackson State

Jackson State has pulled off one of the greatest recruiting accomplishments in college football history.

Travis Hunter, the number one recruit in America on Rivals, shocked the college football world Wednesday when he announced that he's committing to play for Deion Sanders and the Tigers.

Hunter is capable of playing multiple positions on the field and is the definition of a freak of nature.

It’s not an understatement at all to say this is a recruiting accomplishment that would have been impossible to imagine before it happened.

The top-ranked player in America is headed to an FCS school! It’s not like a four or a five star player is headed to the FCS!

He’s the top-ranked player in the country. He could have gone anywhere he wanted. Instead of playing for a traditional power, he’s headed to Jackson State to play for Deion Sanders.

To make matters even more interesting, Hunter has an NIL deal with Barstool Sports that’s reportedly worth $1.5 million, according to Adam Schefter.

So, not only is Hunter headed to the FCS, but he’s getting paid a bag of cash to do it!

What an absolutely insane time for college football and fans everywhere. Deion Sanders is going to have a squad in 2022 at Jackson State.

